Paycom Software (PAYC) Trading Up 5.3%

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) shares were up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $120.82 and last traded at $120.04. Approximately 707,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 790,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.00.
Several research analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Paycom Software from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Paycom Software to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Paycom Software from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.82.
The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 136.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 39.19% and a net margin of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Paycom Software news, insider Kathy Oden-Hall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $280,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $7,626,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,579,076 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 16,402.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 32,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 31,820 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 137,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,327,000 after buying an additional 19,485 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 77,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,103,000 after buying an additional 16,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.
About Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
Featured Article: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.