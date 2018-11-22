Paycom Software (PAYC) Trading Up 5.3%

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) shares were up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $120.82 and last traded at $120.04. Approximately 707,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 790,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Paycom Software from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Paycom Software to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Paycom Software from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.82.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 136.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 39.19% and a net margin of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Kathy Oden-Hall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $280,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $7,626,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,579,076 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 16,402.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 32,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 31,820 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 137,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,327,000 after buying an additional 19,485 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 77,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,103,000 after buying an additional 16,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Paycom Software (PAYC) Trading Up 5.3%” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/paycom-software-payc-trading-up-5-3.html.

About Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.