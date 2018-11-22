PayCon (CON) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

PayCon (CURRENCY:CON) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. PayCon has a total market capitalization of $28,276.00 and $0.00 worth of PayCon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayCon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PayCon has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SpeedCash (SCS) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000418 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PayCon Profile

PayCon is a coin. PayCon’s total supply is 23,042,604 coins. The Reddit community for PayCon is /r/paycon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PayCon is paycon.pw. PayCon’s official Twitter account is @pay_con.

PayCon Coin Trading

PayCon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayCon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayCon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayCon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

