Peak Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,370 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

Peak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 15.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 234,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,876,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 20,452 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 35,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 81,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $52.08 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $49.78 and a 52 week high of $58.83.

