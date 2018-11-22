Peel Hunt Cuts Greencore Group (GNC) Price Target to GBX 170

Greencore Group (LON:GNC) had its target price reduced by Peel Hunt from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

GNC has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Greencore Group from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an add rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 211.43 ($2.76).

GNC stock opened at GBX 194.40 ($2.54) on Monday. Greencore Group has a 1-year low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 263 ($3.44).

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc produces and sells various food products primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through Convenience Foods UK & Ireland, Convenience Foods US, and Ingredients and Property segments. The company provides sandwiches, wraps, rolls, sub-rolls, flatbreads, baguettes, bagels, prepared salads, and sushi products; and prepared meals, such as chilled ready meals, chilled sauces and soups, and quiches.

