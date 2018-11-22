Peel Hunt Lowers Breedon Group (BREE) Price Target to GBX 84

Breedon Group (LON:BREE) had its price target reduced by Peel Hunt from GBX 93 ($1.22) to GBX 84 ($1.10) in a research note published on Wednesday. Peel Hunt currently has an add rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective (up from GBX 96 ($1.25)) on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 92.06 ($1.20).

LON BREE opened at GBX 68.21 ($0.89) on Wednesday. Breedon Group has a one year low of GBX 74 ($0.97) and a one year high of GBX 92.50 ($1.21).

In other news, insider Pat Ward purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £48,750 ($63,700.51). Also, insider Peter Cornell purchased 2,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £1,990.80 ($2,601.33).

Breedon Group Company Profile

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

