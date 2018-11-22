Peel Hunt Lowers Lancashire (LRE) Price Target to GBX 665

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 665 ($8.69) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “add” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LRE. Numis Securities raised shares of Lancashire to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Lancashire to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.41) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 667 ($8.72) to GBX 693 ($9.06) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 645.64 ($8.44).

LON:LRE opened at GBX 645 ($8.43) on Thursday. Lancashire has a 12 month low of GBX 542.50 ($7.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 773.50 ($10.11).

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and a range of coverages in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

