Penelope F. Roll Sells 6,000 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (ARCC) Stock

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $100,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,823.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ARCC stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,107,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,828. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Ares Capital had a net margin of 72.13% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $342.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 43.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. grace capital bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/penelope-f-roll-sells-6000-shares-of-ares-capital-co-arcc-stock.html.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.