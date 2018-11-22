Pengrowth Energy (PGH) Given Sell Rating at CIBC

CIBC reissued their sell rating on shares of Pengrowth Energy (NYSE:PGH) (TSE:PGF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Pengrowth Energy in a report on Friday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.00.

Pengrowth Energy has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.23.

Pengrowth Energy Company Profile

Pengrowth Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids.

