Peninsula Wealth LLC Acquires 1,536 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 22.9% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $42,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,786,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 178.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $286,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $140.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $134.60 and a 1-year high of $162.36.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

