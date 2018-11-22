Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (FAX)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,785,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,530,000. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund accounts for about 10.7% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC owned about 1.10% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 145.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 19,085 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 51.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 53,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 18,327 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 33,374 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 21,029 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Peter D. Sacks sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $25,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FAX opened at $3.99 on Thursday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $5.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

