Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 73,445 EAGLE POINT CR/COM (ECC)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 73,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000. EAGLE POINT CR/COM makes up 1.2% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. 47.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EAGLE POINT CR/COM alerts:

NYSE:ECC opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $311.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.25. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.49%. EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s payout ratio is currently 127.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECC. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 73,445 EAGLE POINT CR/COM (ECC)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/penn-mutual-asset-management-llc-purchases-shares-of-73445-eagle-point-cr-com-ecc.html.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC).

Receive News & Ratings for EAGLE POINT CR/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EAGLE POINT CR/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.