Perry Ellis International, Inc. (PERY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Perry Ellis International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PERY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PERY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perry Ellis International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perry Ellis International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th.

In related news, insider Stanley P. Silverstein sold 12,076 shares of Perry Ellis International stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $327,863.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Perry Ellis International in the third quarter valued at $23,954,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Perry Ellis International in the second quarter valued at $3,322,000. Kassirer Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Perry Ellis International in the second quarter valued at $3,040,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perry Ellis International in the third quarter valued at $2,907,000. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Perry Ellis International by 369.7% in the third quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC now owns 110,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 87,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PERY remained flat at $$27.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Perry Ellis International has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $29.59.

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $199.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

About Perry Ellis International

Perry Ellis International, Inc designs, sources, markets, and licenses apparel products, accessories, and fragrances. It operates through four segments: Men's Sportswear and Swim, Women's Sportswear, Direct-to-Consumer, and Licensing. It provides men's wear, including career and casual sportswear, golf apparel, sports apparel, swimwear, and activewear; and womenswear, such as dresses, sportswear, swimwear, and activewear.

