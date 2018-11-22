Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (PEY) Insider Sells C$115,800.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (TSE:PEY) insider Kathy Turgeon sold 10,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.58, for a total transaction of C$115,800.00.

Kathy Turgeon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 19th, Kathy Turgeon sold 3,400 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.54, for a total transaction of C$39,236.00.

PEY stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.53. 87,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.49. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp has a 52 week low of C$9.83 and a 52 week high of C$15.84.

A number of analysts have commented on PEY shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$15.75 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. TD Securities lowered shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, GMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.20.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's oil and gas properties are located in the Alberta's Deep Basin. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 722 million barrels of oil equivalent.

