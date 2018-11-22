Pharma Bio Serv (PBSV) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

Pharma Bio Serv (OTCMKTS: PBSV) is one of 27 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Pharma Bio Serv to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pharma Bio Serv and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharma Bio Serv 0 0 0 0 N/A Pharma Bio Serv Competitors 126 416 596 32 2.46

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 15.73%. Given Pharma Bio Serv’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pharma Bio Serv has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.9% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 51.6% of Pharma Bio Serv shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Pharma Bio Serv has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharma Bio Serv’s peers have a beta of 0.80, indicating that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pharma Bio Serv and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharma Bio Serv -14.93% 0.49% 0.41% Pharma Bio Serv Competitors -20.74% -17.30% -21.36%

Dividends

Pharma Bio Serv pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Pharma Bio Serv pays out -133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Management consulting services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 35.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Pharma Bio Serv is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pharma Bio Serv and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pharma Bio Serv $15.58 million -$1.41 million -18.33 Pharma Bio Serv Competitors $976.33 million $66.45 million 20.16

Pharma Bio Serv’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pharma Bio Serv. Pharma Bio Serv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Pharma Bio Serv Company Profile

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm with a laboratory testing facility in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil markets. It provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil. The company's technical consulting services comprise regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support. It also offers microbiological and chemical testing services through its lab; and technical trainings/seminars. The company markets its services through industry trade shows, professional conventions, industry publications, and seminars. Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Dorado, Puerto Rico.

