Phillips 66 (PSX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “In terms of size, efficiency and strength, Phillips 66 is a leading player in each of its operational segments – refining, chemicals and midstream. Midstream business is in high demand in the United States as there is a huge need for fresh pipeline and infrastructure properties in the flourishing shales owing to the existing bottleneck problems. To capitalize the recent trend the company is planning to allocate most of its 2018 capital budget for midstream operations. Also, the company is strongly committed in returning cash back to the shareholders through both dividend payments and repurchasing shares. However, through 2014 the company’s long-term debt has been continuously increasing and even during the first nine months of 2018, there has been 9.5% increase. Moreover, cash balances plunged 70.4%, reflecting balance sheet concerns. Phillips 66 is also experiencing an upswing in product cost that is reflected in higher total costs.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Barclays raised shares of Phillips 66 from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.48.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,447,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,536. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.14 and a fifty-two week high of $123.97. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.60. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $30.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Brian Ferguson acquired 21,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.31 per share, with a total value of $1,984,665.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,103,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,731,461,000 after buying an additional 3,956,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,400,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,273,000 after buying an additional 1,188,567 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,468,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $954,557,000 after buying an additional 39,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,429,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,735,000 after buying an additional 36,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,506,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $618,420,000 after buying an additional 221,487 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

