Phillips 66 (PSX) PT Lowered to $120.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.48.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $93.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $123.97.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $30.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Brian Ferguson acquired 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,984,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3,040.6% during the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

