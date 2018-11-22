Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $611,000 in Wayfair Inc (W)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 26.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 6.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,960,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Wayfair by 43.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Wayfair by 46.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,947,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Wayfair by 7.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on W shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Loop Capital set a $155.00 price target on shares of Wayfair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.06.

In other Wayfair news, COO James Savarese sold 99,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $14,953,422.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 458,056 shares in the company, valued at $68,790,850.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $48,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,169 shares of company stock valued at $55,030,960 over the last 90 days. 37.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE W opened at $88.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 1.84. Wayfair Inc has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $151.20.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

