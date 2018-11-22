Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Chubb Ltd (CB)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,351 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Chubb by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,848,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,976,000 after acquiring an additional 488,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,153,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,643,000 after purchasing an additional 175,841 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,737,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,339,000 after purchasing an additional 63,629 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA boosted its holdings in Chubb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 6,706,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,315,000 after purchasing an additional 251,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,610,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,682,000 after purchasing an additional 504,768 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 227,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $31,985,278.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,583,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,124,804.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $2,086,508.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,794 shares in the company, valued at $28,263,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,007 shares of company stock worth $34,077,406. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CB stock opened at $132.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $157.50. The company has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

