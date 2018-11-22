PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.27

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.27 and last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%.

In other news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 1,500 shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.51 per share, for a total transaction of $41,265.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKO. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PKO)

