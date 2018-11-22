Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) by 35.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,726 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 296,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 67,597 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 309,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 20,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 161,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 19,452 shares in the last quarter.

PHD opened at $10.44 on Thursday. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $11.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

