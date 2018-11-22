Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th.

NYSE PJC opened at $70.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.51. Piper Jaffray Companies has a 12-month low of $66.12 and a 12-month high of $99.80.

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.35. Piper Jaffray Companies had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $221.23 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Piper Jaffray Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th.

About Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

