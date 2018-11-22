Plains GP Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,472 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,169% compared to the average volume of 116 call options.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.28. Plains GP has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $27.00.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. Plains GP’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Plains GP will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 184.62%.

In other Plains GP news, Director John T. Raymond purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.40 per share, with a total value of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,425.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Plains GP by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 57.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 32,806 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Plains GP by 251.3% in the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,003,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,999,000 after purchasing an additional 718,015 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Plains GP by 19.7% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 178,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 29,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 18.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 162,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 25,134 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $29.00 price objective on Plains GP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.64.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

