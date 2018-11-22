Playkey Achieves Market Capitalization of $862,045.00 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One Playkey token can now be purchased for about $0.0632 or 0.00001400 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC and CoinExchange. Playkey has a market cap of $862,045.00 and approximately $19,306.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00021882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00132878 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00195889 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.13 or 0.09325843 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00009596 BTC.

Playkey Token Profile

Playkey’s genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,631,512 tokens. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

