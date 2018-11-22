Plus500 (PLUS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Plus500 (LON:PLUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Plus500 from GBX 1,880 ($24.57) to GBX 2,690 ($35.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th.

PLUS stock opened at GBX 1,436 ($18.76) on Tuesday. Plus500 has a one year low of GBX 414.79 ($5.42) and a one year high of GBX 1,324 ($17.30).

In related news, insider Gal Haber sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,550 ($20.25), for a total value of £18,600,000 ($24,304,194.43).

Plus500 Company Profile

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

