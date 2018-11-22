PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in Target Co. (TGT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 707,545 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,762 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $62,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,324,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,770,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,255,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,982 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Target by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,028,126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $178,899,000 after acquiring an additional 717,588 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Target by 17.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,570,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,145,000 after buying an additional 671,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyvor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $46,411,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $180,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Janna A. Potts sold 15,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Loop Capital set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.19.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $69.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.73. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $90.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 4.31%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Target’s payout ratio is 54.35%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

