PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 99,931 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,949,729 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 99,931 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $75,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 47.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,336,220 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531,516 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 25.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,874,509 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $640,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,738 shares in the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,571,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 84.5% during the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 5,059,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 41.6% during the third quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,130,548 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,568 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAT stock opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 62.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.98%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Applied Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

