PNM Resources (PNM) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Barclays

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. Barclays currently has a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.88.

PNM opened at $41.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.16. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $422.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.08 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 9.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 54.64%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 2.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 7.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 15.3% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 11,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 5.3% during the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 35,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 7.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

