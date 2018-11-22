Poehling Capital Management LLC Has $760,000 Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Poehling Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,738,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 162,599,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,890,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,408 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 106,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 18,887 shares during the period. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 16,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,545,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $65,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 509,031 shares of company stock worth $46,738,909. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, November 9th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $91.41 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $94.81. The company has a market capitalization of $232.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.7172 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 68.01%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

