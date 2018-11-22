Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect AMETEK (AME) Share Price

Headlines about AMETEK (NYSE:AME) have trended positive on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. AMETEK earned a media sentiment score of 2.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted AMETEK’s ranking:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of AME stock opened at $72.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $64.91 and a twelve month high of $81.92.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,301,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $117,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,958.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,925 shares of company stock worth $4,580,360. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

