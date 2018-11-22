Powercoin (PWR) Hits Market Cap of $0.00

Powercoin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Powercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Powercoin has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Powercoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $714.00 worth of Powercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008963 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004398 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Powercoin Profile

Powercoin (CRYPTO:PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2016. Powercoin’s total supply is 9,929,752,950 coins. Powercoin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. Powercoin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Powercoin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Powercoin Coin Trading

Powercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Powercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Powercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

