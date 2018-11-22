Premier Foods (PFD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $35.30

Premier Foods Plc (LON:PFD) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 35.30 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.48), with a volume of 201737 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.35 ($0.49).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th.

In other Premier Foods news, insider Alastair S. N. Murray sold 74,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55), for a total transaction of £31,165.68 ($40,723.48).

Premier Foods Company Profile (LON:PFD)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery and Sweet Treats segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavourings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

