Primerica, Inc. (PRI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,993 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Primerica worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Primerica by 0.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 116,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 1.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Primerica by 3.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Primerica by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 9.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primerica stock opened at $114.90 on Thursday. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.05 and a twelve month high of $128.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $484.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.87 million. Primerica had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRI. Citigroup lowered Primerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Primerica to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.40.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total transaction of $348,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,287 shares in the company, valued at $7,587,002.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William A. Kelly sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $94,100.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,750.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,806. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

