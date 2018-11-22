Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 14,654 Shares of iSectors Post-MPT Growth ETF (PMPT)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iSectors Post-MPT Growth ETF (NASDAQ:PMPT) by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,654 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iSectors Post-MPT Growth ETF worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

PMPT stock opened at $27.31 on Thursday. iSectors Post-MPT Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $28.26.

