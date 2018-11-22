Private Advisor Group LLC Has $685,000 Stake in Alta Mesa Resources Inc (AMR)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Alta Mesa Resources Inc (NASDAQ:AMR) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,815 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Alta Mesa Resources were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 113.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,879,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,443 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 450.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,185,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 970,581 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 256.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 745,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 536,698 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources in the second quarter valued at about $3,264,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 33.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,831,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 454,439 shares during the period. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alta Mesa Resources alerts:

Shares of AMR opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Alta Mesa Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $10.79.

Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.23 million. The firm’s revenue was up 161.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alta Mesa Resources Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Alta Mesa Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 14th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on AMR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alta Mesa Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Alta Mesa Resources from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Alta Mesa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.49.

In other Alta Mesa Resources news, Director Bayou City Energy Management L bought 311,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,471,555.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Private Advisor Group LLC Has $685,000 Stake in Alta Mesa Resources Inc (AMR)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/private-advisor-group-llc-has-685000-stake-in-alta-mesa-resources-inc-amr.html.

Alta Mesa Resources Company Profile

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Alta Mesa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Mesa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.