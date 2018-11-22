Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $655,000 in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR) Stock

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 27,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XHR. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 840.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 147.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

XHR opened at $20.16 on Thursday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.35). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 53.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley set a $25.00 target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in premium full service and lifestyle hotels, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 38 hotels, including 36 wholly owned hotels, comprising 10,852 rooms, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

