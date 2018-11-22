Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $640,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $760,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $926,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 22,357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CALF stock opened at $25.23 on Thursday.

