Prothena Co. PLC (PRTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRTA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Sunday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Prothena from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 8,992.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 20,323 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the 2nd quarter valued at $689,000.

PRTA stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. Prothena has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.63.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.43. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 43.17% and a negative net margin of 18,276.97%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prothena will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases in the neuroscience and orphan categories. The company is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development for the treatment of ATTR Amyloidosis.

