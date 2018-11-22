Prudential Financial Inc. Has $39.31 Million Position in Hilton Hotels Co. (HLT)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,604 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.16% of Hilton Hotels worth $39,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Hotels stock opened at $72.57 on Thursday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $88.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 63.76% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

HLT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Hilton Hotels in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on Hilton Hotels from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hilton Hotels from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.28.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

