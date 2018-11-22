Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 85,136 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 10.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 760,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 85,136 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $38,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,496,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $536,664,000 after acquiring an additional 184,389 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,495,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $332,131,000 after acquiring an additional 257,968 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,208,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,175,000 after acquiring an additional 327,834 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,074,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,621,000 after acquiring an additional 144,141 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,660,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,952,000 after acquiring an additional 245,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $53.00 target price on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $58.00 target price on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.23.

HIG stock opened at $44.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $59.20.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Hartford Financial Services Group had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. Analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $109,259.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,003 shares in the company, valued at $866,916.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

