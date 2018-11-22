Prudential (PRU) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Prudential (LON:PRU) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Prudential earned a media sentiment score of 0.78 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

PRU traded down GBX 44 ($0.57) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,511.50 ($19.75). 4,016,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,740,000. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 1,612.14 ($21.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,992.50 ($26.04).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. HSBC set a GBX 2,270 ($29.66) target price on Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,899 ($24.81) target price on Prudential and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,183.80 ($28.54).

In related news, insider James Turner sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,748 ($22.84), for a total transaction of £25,748.04 ($33,644.37). Insiders have purchased 35 shares of company stock worth $57,904 in the last quarter.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

