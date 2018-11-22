Public Storage (PSA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.08.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th.

In other Public Storage news, CEO Ronald L. Havner, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.54, for a total value of $21,154,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary E. Pruitt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $1,016,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,972.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 38,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $2.53 on Thursday, reaching $208.70. The stock had a trading volume of 677,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,147. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $180.48 and a fifty-two week high of $234.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.13.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85. Public Storage had a net margin of 55.38% and a return on equity of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $706.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 78.20%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At June 30, 2018, we had interests in 2,402 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 160 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 228 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

