Public Storage (PSA) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,383,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,489,967,000 after acquiring an additional 226,669 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 19.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,736,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,528,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,634 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Public Storage by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,350,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,854,000 after acquiring an additional 18,311 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Public Storage by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,302,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,366,000 after acquiring an additional 35,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Public Storage by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,579,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,300,000 after acquiring an additional 50,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

PSA opened at $208.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.13. Public Storage has a one year low of $180.48 and a one year high of $234.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. The firm had revenue of $706.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.51 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 55.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 78.20%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.54.

In related news, Director Gary E. Pruitt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $1,016,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,972.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald L. Havner, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.54, for a total value of $21,154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At June 30, 2018, we had interests in 2,402 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 160 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 228 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

