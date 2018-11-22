Pure (PUREX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $13.00

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Pure coin can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pure has a market capitalization of $83,031.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pure has traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.01 or 0.02420522 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008432 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00010000 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000831 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002978 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00001426 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00001582 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Pure

Pure is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 18,728,644 coins and its circulating supply is 16,259,624 coins. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. The official website for Pure is purexalt.io. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

