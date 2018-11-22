PVH Corp (PVH) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa lessened its holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 21.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 184,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 51,500 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in PVH were worth $26,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PVH. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Opera Trading Capital acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 709.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised PVH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PVH from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on PVH in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PVH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.45.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $111.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.78. PVH Corp has a 12-month low of $106.63 and a 12-month high of $169.22.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The textile maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.28%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts expect that PVH Corp will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.89%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

