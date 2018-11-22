PVH (PVH) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price objective reduced by Piper Jaffray Companies from $177.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for PVH’s Q1 2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PVH from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PVH from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Barclays set a $178.00 price objective on PVH and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on PVH from $188.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.45.

PVH stock traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,685. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.92. PVH has a twelve month low of $106.63 and a twelve month high of $169.22.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The textile maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PVH will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.89%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,189,000 after purchasing an additional 507,641 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 6,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

