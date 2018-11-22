Pzena Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 1,363.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,382,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,741,173 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $255,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the second quarter worth $102,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the third quarter worth $104,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the third quarter worth $106,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 10,054,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $404,181,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 36,012 shares of company stock worth $574,883 in the last ninety days.

NYSE KKR opened at $21.74 on Thursday. KKR & Co Inc has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.63.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.39 million. As a group, analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.87.

WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/pzena-investment-management-llc-grows-stake-in-kkr-co-inc-kkr.html.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.