Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $395.29 Million Stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,175,821 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,761,228 shares during the period. National-Oilwell Varco accounts for approximately 1.9% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.39% of National-Oilwell Varco worth $395,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 225.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOV shares. R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “strong sell” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. National-Oilwell Varco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.27.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 5,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $238,097.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,801.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 11,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $503,818.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,523.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.48 and a 1 year high of $49.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.62%.

National-Oilwell Varco announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

