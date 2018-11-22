Pzena Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Edison International (EIX)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 14.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,949,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113,386 shares during the period. Edison International accounts for 2.9% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $605,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Edison International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Edison International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EIX stock opened at $53.59 on Thursday. Edison International has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $81.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.01.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. Edison International had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EIX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $57.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.54.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

