Q3 2019 Earnings Estimate for Medtronic PLC (MDT) Issued By William Blair

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medtronic in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 20th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.26. William Blair also issued estimates for Medtronic’s FY2019 earnings at $5.13 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MDT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.98.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $92.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $76.41 and a 52 week high of $100.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $70,510,000 after purchasing an additional 82,423 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 60.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 99,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 37,482 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $49,276,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $3,143,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 39,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 26,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $2,518,850.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,070,699.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 49,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $4,876,816.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,605,304.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,134 shares of company stock valued at $11,918,901 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

