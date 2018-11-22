Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $973.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on URBN. BidaskClub upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Loop Capital set a $55.00 price target on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Urban Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Urban Outfitters to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.48.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $28.69 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 547.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,487,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $183,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,451 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,872,878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $350,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,613 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,202,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,718,187 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $111,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 5,317.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,000,470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,571,000 after acquiring an additional 982,003 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 19,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $891,205.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

